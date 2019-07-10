Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has come and gone, with the American League narrowly defeating the National League 4-3 on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox had three players represent Boston in Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts. Martinez was named the starting designated hitter after Texas Rangers’ Hunter Pence couldn’t play due to an injury, while Bogaerts just narrowly made it into the Midsummer Classic.

The three went a combined 0-for-3 on the night, but it should be noted that Betts didn’t bat during the game as he entered in the eighth inning.

Bogaerts, however, did ground into a run-scoring double play in the seventh, but that’s all the Red Sox players would contribute.

The trio now will have the next three days off before kicking off the second half of the season Friday when Boston welcomes the Los Angeles Dodgers to Fenway Park.

