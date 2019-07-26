Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics added Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier following the departures of Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

Of course, those are big shoes to fill, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, but according to one team executive, the team is confident in the additions to the frontcourt.

The anonymous executive spoke with Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith at Las Vegas Summer League and had this to say regarding the acquisitions:

“(Enes) Kanter can score and rebound,” they told Smith. “We’ll get the most out of that. We think he can even stretch his range out a bit. We’ll see. (Vincent) Poirier is a guy we’ve had eyes for a while. He was at Summer League a couple of years back and caught our eye with the way he moved for his size. He’s got the potential to be a big time defender and rebounder. We’ll be different than with Al (Horford), but still good.”

If the Celtics can stretch out Kanter’s range, it will be a strong addition to his already-impressive offensive game. Sure, his defensive game needs work, but as the anonymous executive notes, the team has high-hopes for Poirier’s potential.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Lauren Campbell