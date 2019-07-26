Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things worked out just fine in the end for the Boston Red Sox, but they lost Brock Holt fairly early in the game.

During the third inning of the Sox’s 19-3 dismantling of the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Fenway Park, Holt took exception to a called third strike from umpire D.J. Reyburn. It was clear Holt thought the putaway pitch was low, and it led to a pretty great tirade that ultimately got him tossed.

After the game, Holt admitted that he wasn’t proud of the way he acted.

“Tonight just got the best of me,” Holt said, via WEEI.com. “I went back and looked at the pitch. I still think it was a ball, but technically I guess it was a strike, it clipped the little box on the TV. Definitely too close to take with two strikes. Not proud of the way I handled it, especially getting ejected and all that. But just got the best of me tonight and hopefully, I can stay in the games from here on out.

“Just didn’t like the call,” Holt later added. “Don’t know why I got so mad that quick. Just happened. Not proud of it, but sometimes the on-the-field stuff gets the best of you and tonight that happened. Can’t get ejected there, got to stay in the game, but happy with the way things turned out for everyone — for everyone else, I guess.”

It was the second time in his career Holt got run.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images