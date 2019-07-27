Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics officially signed Tacko Fall on Thursday, but there’s still plenty of work to be done for the 7-foot-6 big man.

Fall reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which can be converted into a two-way deal or a one-year contract. The UCF product will compete for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot later this summer when the team gets together for training camp.

Of course, Celtics fans would love for Fall to make the team, but many are skeptical about whether or not his skillset will be able to translate to the pros. One anonymous Celtics executive loves Fall’s IQ and work ethic and told Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith he’s a worthy investment.

“First, he’s a quality person,” they said. “That stands out above all else. He’s incredibly smart. He might be the smartest person in this gym. (laughs) We’re hoping to be able to keep working with him through camp and beyond. You know that you can’t teach size and he’s got more than anyone we’ve ever seen. That’s worth investing in.”

But, as Fall knows, he still has a long way to go. The executive made sure to point this out as well.

“There was a play during the first game where he got called for a foul guarding a pick and roll. He was upset at himself. Most players will slap the basket stanchion. Happens all the time. Fall slapped the arm that runs from the stanchion to the backboard. It was just a reminder of how big he is. As for his play, he’s got a long way to go. Everything he gets is just his size right now. The good news is that he got better as the week went along. Worth spending more time on his development for sure.”

