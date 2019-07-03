Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team officially has its date with destiny.

Team USA will face the Netherlands at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday in Lyon, France, in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final. The Netherlands confirmed the final matchup Thursday by beating Sweden in the second World Cup semifinal.

USA edged England 2-1 on Tuesday in a classic semifinal. The Americans now vie to win their fourth Women’s World Cup and join Germany’s 2007 team as the only team to successfully defend its world championship.

Oddsmakers already have pegged USA as the favorite, largely due to their impressive performances this summer as the world’s top-ranked team and defending champion.

The Netherlands will look to shock the world in their first World Cup final.

Sunday can’t come soon enough for legions of USA’s fans.

Congrats to the USWNT! A great performance from a great team—looking forward to Sunday. #OneNationOneTeam — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 2, 2019

Congrats #TeamUSA Women’s World Cup!!! So strong! What a game. Can’t wait for Sunday! — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 2, 2019

Is it Sunday yet?! Congrats!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/dsCHMWeAyn — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 2, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images