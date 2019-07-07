Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team is just hours away from their Women’s World Cup Final against the Netherlands, and one former USA goalie thinks the team is poised to take the title.

“I’m not too concerned about the Dutch,” Hope Solo said in a video released by Bleacher Report Football on Saturday. “They have an impressive attacking ability, but they have not come into form throughout the entire tournament.”

Check it out:

The Women’s World Cup Final begins Sunday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images