The Boston Bruins signed Danton Heinen to a two-year contract earlier this week, avoiding arbitration.

The 24-year-old forward will make $2.8 million over the next two seasons, and will look to get back on the track he started down his rookie season when he score 16 goals with 31 assists.

Heinen, who took a step back in year two, has voiced an expectation to contribute more offensively next season, and would hopes he can earn a chance to play on Boston’s top six.

NESN’s Andry Brickley and Billy Jaffe discussed where they see Heinen fitting in to the fold next season. Hear what they had to say in the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.