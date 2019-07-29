Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trevor Bauer always has been a bit of a rare bird.

Whether or not that’s a good thing, well that’s up to you, the reader.

From his dating rules to drone accidents before playoff games, the Cleveland Indians righty never has really shied away from attention. And with Bauer trade rumors abound as Wednesday’s deadline nears, the 28-year-old made a move that caught many folks’ eye.

In what might be his last start with Cleveland, Bauer, who pitched poorly against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, turned and fired a ball from the mound over the fence in center field as manager Terry Francona came to take him out. Though Bauer did apologize for the outburst, it nevertheless was not a great look.

So will teams shy away from him as a result? Don’t count on it.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand asked executives from both the American and National Leagues for their takes, and they both didn’t seem deterred.

“Don’t think so — if you didn’t think he had that in him you haven’t been following him for very long,” said the AL executive.

“Honestly, I doubt it,”the NL exec said. “I suppose if a team was on the fence it could, but I think we all know what he is and what he isn’t. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t like it … but if we were on the verge of acquiring it wouldn’t change my personal opinion. That’s just me. I’m sure for some out there it changes things. He doesn’t surprise me anymore.”

There’s no questioning the talent, and Bauer does have one more year left on his contract. So though he couldn’t keep his emotions in tact Sunday afternoon, it makes sense that it wouldn’t get many teams to steer clear.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images