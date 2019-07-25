J.D. Martinez probably won’t be traded this season, unless the Boston Red Sox completely flop this weekend against the New York Yankees and opt to become full-blown sellers before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

But he’s been down the road before and knows just how awkward the experience can be.

WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford recently caught up with Martinez — one of six players on Boston’s roster who’ve been traded in-season before — and the Red Sox slugger acknowledged it can be “weird” having to move all of your stuff and leave behind teammates you’ve built relationships with. A change of scenery isn’t always negative, though, and Martinez actually had a rather positive experience after being traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2017 deadline.

“I thought it was going to be more challenging,” Martinez told Bradford. “The guys are great. You’re going to the team for the most part that is competitive and is going to win, so they’re happy to have you. Maybe because they know that you’re going to help them win and that you’re there for a reason. That was the take I got. When I got to Arizona, Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) said, ‘I’m so happy you’re here!’ That’s literally what he said to me. He gave me a hug and everything.”

Martinez absolutely raked upon joining the D-Backs in 2017, launching 29 home runs and posting a 1.107 OPS in 62 games with Arizona down the stretch. Obviously, much of that success stems from Martinez being an excellent hitter, but don’t sell short the emotional boost that can come from landing with a team motoring toward the postseason.

“You go to a team and you don’t know if they’re going to be welcoming, and it’s actually the case where they are extremely welcoming because they’re in a run, they’re happy and now they know they have a piece they needed,” Martinez told Bradford. “They embrace you.”

Martinez, who turns 32 in August, has three years and about $62 million remaining on the contract he signed with Boston before last season. He can opt out of his deal after 2019, 2020 or 2021, creating some uncertainty over his long-term future.

