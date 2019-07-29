Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. is entering a crucial time in his career as a professional baseball player, as he can become a free agent after next season.

In theory, the remainder of 2019 and 2020 could go a long way toward determining just how much the Boston Red Sox center fielder will earn on his next contract.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford recently caught up with Bradley, who’s in the midst of another up-and-down season for Boston, and the 29-year-old acknowledged he’s thought about what the future holds — an exercise perhaps fueled by the lack of contract talks between Bradley and the Red Sox to this point.

Here’s an interesting excerpt from Bradford’s exchange with Bradley on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast, as transcribed by WEEI.com:

Bradford: Have you ever come close to signing an extension with the Red Sox?

Bradley: No.

Bradford: Have the Red Sox ever offered him an extension?

Bradley: No.

Bradford: Is he surprised the Red Sox have never offered him an extension?

Bradley: No.

This doesn’t mean Bradley isn’t part of Boston’s long-term future. A lot can happen over the next year-plus. It’s obviously notable, though, especially since fellow Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts also is set to become a free agent following the 2020 campaign.

There could come a time when Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sits down with Bradley’s agent, Scott Boras, to discuss a possible contract extension. For now, Bradley is striving for consistency — which has eluded him for much of his Boston tenure — with a willingness to test the open market if the Red Sox don’t come knocking with a worthwhile offer.

“Absolutely. 100 percent,” Bradley told Bradford when asked if he’s ready to hit free agency unless he’s blown away by an offer. “Back in the day, it seemed like everyone was excited to test free agency. Obviously with the way things have been going lately some people might not be as excited. I feel like if you have trust in yourself, trust in your ability you should be and I’m still excited about the opportunity to go to free agency.”

Bradley entered Monday hitting .231 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .730 OPS this season. It’s a far cry from his offensive production in 2016, when he hit .267 with 26 home runs, 87 RBIs and an .835 OPS while earning an All-Star selection, but he’s long been known for his defensive prowess, which landed him his first career Gold Glove Award in 2018.

