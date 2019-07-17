Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots quarterback room has changed a little bit over the last few seasons, with trades in 2017 causing some of the biggest turnover.

During that season, the Patriots not only traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, but they also sent Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts before the campaign started in exchange for Phillip Dorsett.

As you can imagine, a conversation with Bill Belichick in which he’s saying he just traded you probably is going to be a little uncomfortable. Such was the case for Brissett, who relived the conversation while appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take.”

“At the time Julian (Edelman) had got hurt, and we were looking for a receiver,” Brissett said, via WEEI.com. “That was pretty much it. I just froze sitting in front of him. I wasn’t talking, he wasn’t talking after he told me why so I just got up and left. … Saw him at the (Kentucky) Derby and it was all good. But he was just like, “Yeah, good luck” and I was like, ‘Alright, I guess. I don’t know what the hell is going on right now’ and then I had to get on a flight to go to Indy.”

Things have worked out fine enough for Brissett, who became a starter in Andrew Luck’s absence, however he’s since returned to a backup role. Fear not though, as he’s been keeping busy this summer by firing off bizarre tweets.

