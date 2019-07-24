Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say Jalen Ramsey is ready to be paid.

Ramsey, who’s already been in informed by the Jacksonville Jaguars that he won’t receive an extension in 2019, is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The Jaguars already have picked up the star corner’s fifth-year option and could place the franchise tag on him the season after, but it’s clear a new deal is very much on the 24-year-old’s mind.

The two-time Pro-Bowl selection arrived to Jacksonville training camp Wednesday in grand fashion, riding in an armored money truck and receiving a lively introduction from his own hype man.

“Ya’ll know what time it is. Ya’ll know what time it is. This man’s coverage is so good, he could have his own cell-phone service,” the hype man said, as captured by the Associated Press’ Ben Murphy. “The man’s so good, they’re gonna give him his own jail — Jalen Towers — because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown. If you check his pocket, he’s got eight master locks in his pocket. They’re on lockdown all season. The man, the myth: Jalen Ramsey.”

Ramsey emerged from the truck following the intro, to which the hype man responded, “Time to get this money.”

You can watch it all unfold here.

Given his career trajectory, it’s fair to assume to Ramsey never will have to worry about his bank account over the course of his career. As such, the Jags will have to pony up if they want to keep him in North Florida for the long haul.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images