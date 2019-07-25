Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been three years since Isaiah Thomas’ infamous “Brinks truck” comment, which ultimately backfired due to a lingering hip injury.

The former Celtic didn’t get his max contract with Boston and slowly has been making a comeback in the NBA. It hasn’t been easy for the guard, as the Washington Wizards mark his fourth team since the 2017-18 season.

But now it seems sports fans will have another athlete to associate with the Brinks truck.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is known for his confident smack talk, jumped out of the back of Brinks truck in a video posted by the team Wednesday morning.

Take a look:

Of course, it brought back memories of Thomas’ comment. And one Twitter user couldn’t wait to chirp Thomas, but the 30-year-old wasn’t having it.

Only reason I didn’t get 150mill is cuz I got hurt don’t get it twisted JEFF https://t.co/hVeQPgpYbj — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 24, 2019

Yeah, Jeff, don’t get it twisted.

Only time will tell if Ramsey will have the same fate as Thomas. After all, some of his banter last season backfired.

