The Boston Celtics’ offseason roster makeover might be for the best.

Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Aron Baynes parted ways with Boston, but Celtics’ president of basketball operations Danny Ainge re-stocked his roster by adding Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter and some pretty talented prospects out of the 2019 NBA draft.

Walker might turn out to be an even better player in Boston than he was on the Charlotte Hornets, at least according to ESPN’s Jalen Rose.

“I think Kemba Walker is now going to introduce himself to the masses as one of the top players in the game at his position,” Rose said last week on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “He’s been a 20-plus point scorer, he’s led Charlotte to the playoffs, he’s been an All-NBA player. He can get his own shot off the dribble, he can put you on skates as well as anybody in the league, whether it’s making the three-point shot or mid-range shot, he can finish at the hoop. His percentages are going to go up from three and from the field now that he’s playing with better players around him.”

“Now the Boston Celtics have the best collection of perimeter players in the Eastern Conference,” Rose said. “The Boston Celtics are going to surprise a lot of people.”

Only time will tell, but the Celtics are primed to make another playoff run in 2019-20.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images