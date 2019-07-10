Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Eastern Conference has undergone quite the makeover in the past two weeks.

Between Kawhi Leonard leaving for the Los Angeles Clippers, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant heading to the Brooklyn Nets and Jimmy Butler going to the Miami Heat, the East has a much different look. So much so that one Philadelphia 76ers forward thinks his club will “walk to the Finals.”

James Ennis III voiced his confidence to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday.

“The East is going to (be) wide open,” Ennis said per Pompey. “We had a good chance last year. Kawhi is gone. He went to the West. So we are going to walk to the Finals in the East.”

James Ennis III to the @PhillyInquirer on re-signing w/ #Sixers: "Because it's a good team, and a good chance of winning. The East is going to wide open. We had a good chance last year. Kawhi is gone. He went to the West. So we are going to walk to the Finals in the East." — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) July 10, 2019

That is quite the statement.

Philadelphia arguably boasts the best lineup from top to bottom in the Eastern Conference thanks to the addition of Al Horford and re-signing of Tobias Harris. Still, as this past season showed, nothing is a guarantee in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images