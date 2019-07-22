Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason McCourty’s family keeps him far too busy to worry about trivial matters.

The New England Patriots cornerback hilariously told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride why his ‘Madden 20 rating doesn’t concern him one bit. EA Sports gave McCourty an 85 overall rating, the eighth-highest of all Patriots players, but the number means nothing to him because he hasn’t played the popular football video game in nearly a decade, largely due to family commitments.

“… To be honest I could care less,” McCourty said. “I haven’t played a game of Madden since 2010. I got too many kids now lol.”

McCourty’s dismissive reaction to his “Madden 20” rating is similar to that of teammate Kyle van Noy but contrasts with that Tom Brady, who took EA Sports to task over his speed rating.

EA Sports will release “Madden 20” on Aug. 3 and will update the ratings over the course of the 2019 NFL season. McCourty probably won’t notice whether his rating increases or decreases.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images