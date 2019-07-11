Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is learning how hard the waiting game can be.

The Boston Celtics guard revealed to Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb that the team hasn’t contacted him about initiating contract negotiations.

Brown, who is entering his fourth NBA season, became eligible to sign a contract extension July 1. His rookie deal will expire after this season, and he won’t be able to negotiate fresh terms during the 2019-20 campaign. That means he and the Celtics have until opening night in October to agree to a new contract or he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer.

While Brown didn’t state his intention to Robb, he made it clear he’s waiting for the Celtics to make the first move.

“I haven’t heard from them,” Brown said. “The ball is in their court.”

Brown will earn $6.53 million this season, and he can expect a hefty raise in his next deal.

Exactly when that will happen and how much of an earnings boost he’ll receive remains to be seen, but the next few months might be pivotal in determining his NBA future.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images