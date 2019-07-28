Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum and Brad Stevens were on hand for the New England Patriots’ fourth day of training camp, interacting with coaches, players and even the team’s media department.

The Patriots got a chance to interview the Boston Celtics’ wing, who spoke about Tom Brady and what it’s like to interact with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“My whole life has been, ‘Tom Brady is the guy,'” Tatum said on Sunday. “Just to be able to interact with him and see how he goes about his business is cool.”

Tatum was also asked which of his teammates could play in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old answered with Semi Ojeleye, who’s known for his impressive frame and work ethic.

“Semi Ojeleye would be a great d-end or tight end. He’s about 6-foot-7, 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, so he’d fit perfect out here.”

Check out the full interview:

We think most Boston fans would agree with Tatum on this one. And, as Twitter user Nick Collins noted, with tight end Benjamin Watson missing the Patriots’ first four games due to suspension, Bill Belichick could probably put Ojeleye to good use at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images