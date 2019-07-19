It’s no secret that Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer aren’t each other’s biggest fan. And on a recent podcast with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Harbaugh revealed his true feelings about Meyer’s departure from Ohio State.
“Urban Meyer’s had a winning record. A really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been,” Harbaugh said. “But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been.”
Meyer was suspended for three games in 2018 following an investigation into domestic violence allegations made against former assistant coach Zach Smith, eventually being placed on administrative leave. Meyer’s Buckeyes had a 4-0 record against Harbaugh’s Wolverines, and the Michigan coach admitted that “Ohio State is the only team” that’s better than them.
“You welcome the accountability that all you can be judged on is your record,” he said. “What your record is overall, what your record is within your conference and what your record is head-to-head matchups with the other teams you play. I think you find right now that Ohio State is the only team that has a better record than us, has a better conference record than us and has a better overall head-to-head matchup with us.”
With Meyer no longer on the field, however, perhaps things between the two teams will simmer a little. (But probably not.)
