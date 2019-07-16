Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The MLB All-Star Game usually is a pretty laid back time for the players to enjoy some time away from the usual grind that comes with Major League Baseball.

The break is full of fun interviews and candid moments involving the game’s biggest stars. But if you were thinking that this year’s events in Cleveland were a little more bizarre, and why Pete Alonso compared the Home Run Derby to spreading jam on an English Muffin, well, you now have your answer — Jimmy Fallon.

The NBC late-night host convinced some of the game’s most popular names — including Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts — to sneak in some absolutely ridiculous answers during their media availability.

Check it out:

Underrated moment of the video is MLB Network’s Jim Thome enthusiastically agreeing with Christian Yelich’s ludicrous “even a hungry turtle can do a jumping jack,” take.

And for what it’s worth, we’re cool with both of Betts’ takes.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images