Rob Mendez’s story is one that should inspire everyone.
Mendez, who was the recipient of the Jimmy V Award at this year’s ESPY’s, was born without limbs due to tetra-amelia syndrome. But that did not stop him from pursuing a job as a high school football coach. Eventually, Mendez landed a job as a head football coach for a junior varsity team near his home in San Jose, Calif. They went 8-2 in his first season.
Mendez gave an inspiring speech during the award ceremony. But afterwards, he was asked who he would award an ESPY to if he had the chance.
His choice? Tom Brady.
“For sharing his passion with everyone,” Mendez said. “That’s where I got my passion for football, was from Tom Brady. How excited he gets on the sidelines and how he leads his troops and the other players, it’s just so inspiring to watch him on the sidelines get fired up. I love Tom Brady for that fire, that passion he has.”
Tom Brady: Inspiring the people who inspire us all.
You can watch more on Mendez’s story here:
Finally, here’s Mendez’s awesome acceptance speech:
Incredible.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images