Joey Chestnut has become a household name on the Fourth Of July.

He upheld his reputation on Thursday, collecting his 12th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title.

No, he’s not held in the same regard as Tom Brady and Bill Russell, but 12 titles is a lot. So what would his numbers look like next to some of the greats?

To see, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.