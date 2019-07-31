Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has become known by a number of different nicknames over the years, but that didn’t stop Julian Edelman for coming up with a new one for the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady on Wednesday told reporters that he bulked up over the offseason so that he can better absorb hits. Upon hearing the news, Edelman took to Twitter to share the new name he has for Brady.

Of course, that flies in the face of the “TB12 method” Brady swears by, which is more about being pliable than just a meathead.

We’re not sure if the nickname ultimately will stick, but can’t blame Edelman for trying.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images