Julian Edelaman’s expenses drop every time he helps his team win championships.

The New England Patriots wide receiver told Haute Living last week he gains more fame and freebies whenever the team wins the Super Bowl. He detailed how his life changed following the Patriots’ victories in Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII, in which he claimed MVP honors for his performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Win a Super Bowl the first time, and your life definitely changes,” Edelman said. “The second time, people notice you more, you’re more recognizable. Being a 5’10” white guy, I can usually blend in pretty good, but now the game has changed a little bit, and people recognize me more than they used to, even in foreign countries. There’s a lot more opportunities that come my way and people, especially in Boston, take care of you a little more. The more you win, the more free stuff you get, too. It’s crazy; I really don’t have to buy anything!”

Edelman, 33, arrived in New England in 2009 as an unheralded seventh-round pick out of Kent State University. He since has become a premier NFL slot receivers, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and an A-List local celebrity.

Edelman is intent on winning another Super Bowl ring and thus enjoying the next round of changes, and freebies, that undoubtedly will come his way.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images