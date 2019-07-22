Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Was anyone’s NFL offseason more eventful than Julian Edelman’s?

The New England Patriots wide receiver tied a bow on the offseason Monday by releasing a highlight reel of the last five-plus months of his life via Twitter. Edelman’s “2019 offseason” review starts with a video clip of him holding aloft the Vince Lombardi Trophy in front of adoring fans Feb. 7 during the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory parade.

The events that follow will be familiar to loyal NESN.com readers: Hanging with Tom Brady at Disney World; Ellen DeGeneres shaving his playoff beard; his college graduation; the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII ring ceremony; the release of his documentary and much more.

Offseason 2019… thanks for the memories, it was one helluva ride 🐿 pic.twitter.com/EOkspoMHZh — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 22, 2019

Edelman’s video dropped two days before Patriots veterans will arrive at Gillette Stadium for training camp.

His recap also comes amid rumors he suffered a thumb injury, which will sideline him for the start of training camp.

What ever comes next for the Super Bowl LIII MVP remains to be seen, but it won’t change the fun he had since last season ended.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images