Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The dog days of summer are upon us, and for football fans, that means one thing — it’s almost time for training camp.

Foxboro will be buzzing once again in just one week when the New England Patriots begin training camp as they prepare to defend their 2019 Super Bowl title.

And the fans aren’t the only ones counting down the days. Julian Edelman took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate being one week away from hitting the field again.

It’s not hard to see why Edelman is pumped to get things going again. This time last year, a four-game suspension loomed over the slot receivers head. But fresh off a Super Bowl MVP, the 33-year-old has nothing holding him back entering the new campaign.

Patriots camp opens July 25.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images