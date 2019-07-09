Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Verlander remains one of the best power pitchers in baseball, but alongside wife Kate Upton, the pair make for perhaps the power couple in Major League Baseball.

The Houston Astros right-hander got the starting nod from Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, but it was Upton who was bringing the heat early Tuesday evening.

The couple made their appearance on the red carpet, as did many of baseball’s best, with Upton showing off a stellar red dress alongside her Cy Young-winning husband, who rocked the tie-less look with a light blue suit.

The couple has been married since 2017, welcoming their first child in November.

Verlander has been one of baseball’s most outspoken stars regarding improvements to the game, including a recent spat about juiced baseballs. Upton often is active on social media in support of Verlander and the Astros.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images