The Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes is over and the Internet couldn’t believe it.

Leonard reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $142 million max contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in the early Saturday morning hours, ending all rumors about a return to the Toronto Raptors and potentially teaming up with LeBron James and the Lakers.

But not only did the Clippers land Leonard, they also reportedly acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And, as you probably could have guessed, the news sent the world of Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

Now that’s what I’m talking about!!!The NBA man!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 6, 2019

That wasn’t an earthquake it was Woj pic.twitter.com/6AdNOVMoYR — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 6, 2019

What it do babyyyyyy — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 6, 2019

That LAL vs. LAC rivalry gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019

July 2019. The #Clippers and #Nets beat out the #Lakers and #Knicks for the top 3 Free agents in the world. That really just happened — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) July 6, 2019

Lakers fans are crying — Philip Hurdle (@finessed_PDH) July 6, 2019

As a raptors fan I gotta say at least it wasn't the Lakers — J3FF3R$0N🍁 (@Jayemmbee23) July 6, 2019

