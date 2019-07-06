The Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes is over and the Internet couldn’t believe it.
Leonard reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $142 million max contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in the early Saturday morning hours, ending all rumors about a return to the Toronto Raptors and potentially teaming up with LeBron James and the Lakers.
But not only did the Clippers land Leonard, they also reportedly acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
And, as you probably could have guessed, the news sent the world of Twitter into an absolute frenzy.
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images