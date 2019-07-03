Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yup, the Kawhi Leonard rumors completely are off the rails at this point. There is no making sense of them or slowing them down.

But here’s the latest:

Leonard reportedly is in Toronto to meet with Raptors executives on Wednesday, which led to a report from ESPN’s Jalen Rose that Leonard is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Raptors, or at least, that’s what he is “99-percent hearing.”

Well, according to Fox Sports’ Cris Carter, he is “100 emoji” certain that the NBA Finals MVP remains undecided and the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers both remain in play for the star forward.

“A LOT of premature reports out there. Kawhi has NOT made his decision yet & all 3 teams are still in it. Yes, Lakers and Clippers are still in play and I’m 💯 certain of this. I wouldn’t hold my breath on getting an answer any time soon. Kawhi still undecided. #Kawhiwatch,” Carter tweeted Wednesday evening.

A LOT of premature reports out there. Kawhi has NOT made his decision yet & all 3 teams are still in it. Yes, Lakers and Clippers are still in play and I’m 💯 certain of this.

I wouldn’t hold my breath on getting an answer any time soon. Kawhi still undecided. #Kawhiwatch — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 3, 2019

The Lakers reportedly were the front runners in the sweepstakes, with Leonard interested in teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a super trio of unparalleled proportions.

So, one of these talking heads is going to be wrong. Who knows which one that will be. But eventually, we’ll find out.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images