Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard now officially is a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. But the ex-Toronto Raptor still has plenty of love for his former squad.

During his introductory press conference with the Clippers on Wednesday, Leonard thanked the Raptors organization and fans for a fantastic season that ended with Toronto claiming its first-ever NBA championship. Leonard isn’t on social media, so he took some time out of the presser to acknowledge the support he received in Toronto.

“(I) just want to thank Toronto, the city, the country — you know it was a great, amazing season,” he said.

Check it out:

"Best parade ever." 🙌 Kawhi thanks the city of Toronto and the @Raptors organization for an amazing season. He also thanks Toronto restaurants for Ka'wine & Dine. "Took advantage of that." 😂 pic.twitter.com/t5NThMtui6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 24, 2019

One thing he probably will miss is the Ka’wine and Dine offers at Toronto-area restaurants, which he said he “took advantage of” during the 2019 postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images