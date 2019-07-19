Two years and a lifetime ago, Kaz Grala became the youngest driver to ever win a NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway. Now, he’s just trying to find his way back into a full-time ride.
Grala joined NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where the 20-year-old was set to compete in his fourth Xfinity Series race of the year with Richard Childress Racing in Saturday’s ROXOR 200, to talk about adjusting to a part-time schedule and the creepy FaceApp.
Hear more from the Massachusetts native in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Sullivan/Getty Images via NASCAR