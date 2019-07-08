Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker and Brad Stevens will work well together.

Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored insisted as much in an interview with The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach published Monday, saying the Boston Celtics point guard and head coach will jell because their respective personalities are compatible.

“Kemba’s a great guy,” Nored said. “He’s like the best guy ever, really. Every day he comes with a smile. He competes at a high level. He’s a great teammate in the locker room. He’s amazing in the community. Literally, I can’t say a bad word about Kemba.

“Kemba is super unselfish, and he’s humble. I think that fits with Brad perfectly. There’s going to be no issues there. It’s going to be seamless, because they’re two like-minded people that push other people to get better, and they’re good people. It’s going to work so well and I think they’re going to have a great relationship.”

Nored’s review of Walker is similar to that of NBA legend and Hornets chairman Michael Jordan, who heaped praise on the All-Star point guard just before his departure from Charlotte after eight seasons.

The Celtics acquired Walker in a sign-and-trade with the Hornets. Walker, who agreed to sign a four-year, $141 million max contract with the Celtics, is expected to run Boston’s offense and power the team’s pursuit of Eastern Conference and potentially NBA supremacy in the coming seasons.

Stevens praised Walker last November for the “good vibe” he transmitted when they worked together briefly for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Stevens now will have the chance to feel that vibe up close and personal for a much longer period than All-Star weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images