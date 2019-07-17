To say the Boston Celtics struggled under the guidance of their last starting point guard would be a massive understatement.

Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers largely due to his desire to be the clear-cut leader of a team. Irving was afforded that opportunity with the Celtics, but Irving’s two-year stint in Boston was filled with far more downs than ups.

The C’s now will move forward with Kemba Walker, who was brought to Boston to replace Irving. Not only will Walker be tasked with living up to his superstar billing, he’ll also be expected to serve as a strong veteran presence for a team mostly comprised of younger players. Luckily for the Celtics, Walker’s approach to leadership should allow the three-time All-Star to seamlessly ingratiate himself into the group.

“I think it depends on the situation. I’m not a rah-rah guy. If I have something to say, I’m gonna say it, but I’m more of a guy to say things in a positive way,” Walker said Wednesday during his introductory press conference. “Everybody’s different. You talk to guys in different ways. But yeah, I just let things flow. I feel like if I’m doing something, if I’m working hard, I feel like that’s how guys have to be. I try to lead by example for the most part. That’s the kind of guy I am. Never really gonna scream at anybody or anything like that. But yeah, I think chemistry is important. I think the team has to be together. That’s one thing that throughout my career I’ve tried to do — you know, team activities, you know, small stuff like that. But yeah, I’m more of a lead-by-example type of guy.”

The value Walker puts on chemistry surely will come as a breath of fresh air to Celtics fans. Boston’s roster last season featured more than enough high-end talent, but the collective never was able to mesh. The NBA is a star-driven league, but star power rarely can trump a lack of togetherness.

Walker’s attitude likely will be contagious in Boston’s locker room. The 29-year-old couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity, and he appears hungrier than ever to win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images