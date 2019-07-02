Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker agreed to a four-year deal with the Celtics on Sunday evening, but it hasn’t taken long for the City of Boston to embrace the All-Star guard with open arms.

Walker arrived at the Auerbach Center on Monday afternoon and was seen speaking with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge outside the facility while wearing a green Celtics hoodie. Of course, fans loved their first look at Walker in Boston gear, but a lucky few got the chance to meet the Celtics’ new point guard on Monday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was spotted on Newbury Street in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, where a group of young fans flocked to Walker, who was kind enough to sign a few autographs.

Check it out:

Kemba Walker signed some autographs for fans on Newbury St. this afternoon in Boston. (Photos are courtesy of IG users Connor.3o1, dylanmui_, sneakasteals and simon301) pic.twitter.com/HKtSeXE2rz — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 1, 2019

(You can watch a video of the fans thanking and cheering for Walker here)

It’s amazing how quickly things can change, and that certainly rings true in Boston.

Kyrie Irving is suddenly a thing of the past and Al Horford moved on to the Philadelphia 76ers. Yes, the Celtics have some holes in their roster, specifically with their interior defense, but Boston will have a dramatically different vibe to its locker room next season — a change Celtics fans will love.

