Is Kemba Walker really one of top 20 players in the NBA?

The people over at 2K Sports apparently believe so.

The player ratings for “NBA 2K20” were released Monday night and the new Boston Celtics point guard received an 88, good for 17th best in the game and the highest of any Celtic. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, the man Walker replaced in Boston, scored a 91.

Here’s the top 20:

Not much to complain about there, if you ask us.

“NBA 2K20” drops Sept. 6 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and both Android and iOS.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images