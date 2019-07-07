Time to dust off those Antoine Walker jerseys, Green Teamers.
The Boston Celtics on Saturday officially acquired All-Star guard Kemba Walker via sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Officially, the Celtics landed Walker and a future second-round pick in exchange for Terry Rozier and a future second-round pick.
Of course, we’ve long known that Walker was set to join the Celtics and replace Kyrie Irving, who signed with the Brooklyn Nets. The real news is that the 29-year-old will wear No. 8, previously worn by 13 former Celtics, most notably Antoine Walker.
Unsurprisingly, Celtics fans are fired up over the opportunity to see another Walker wearing No. 8 at TD Garden.
Here’s a taste of the Twitter reaction:
The Celtics themselves even got in on the fun.
Here’s hoping Walker busts out the “Antoine Shimmy” after draining his first 3-pointer in front of the Garden crowd.
