Time to dust off those Antoine Walker jerseys, Green Teamers.

The Boston Celtics on Saturday officially acquired All-Star guard Kemba Walker via sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Officially, the Celtics landed Walker and a future second-round pick in exchange for Terry Rozier and a future second-round pick.

Of course, we’ve long known that Walker was set to join the Celtics and replace Kyrie Irving, who signed with the Brooklyn Nets. The real news is that the 29-year-old will wear No. 8, previously worn by 13 former Celtics, most notably Antoine Walker.

Unsurprisingly, Celtics fans are fired up over the opportunity to see another Walker wearing No. 8 at TD Garden.

Here’s a taste of the Twitter reaction:

those 90s fans that bought antonie's jersey saved some money — ☘️KEMBA SZN BABY☘️ (@BlackOut1000000) July 7, 2019

I hope, out of respect, he reached out to Antoine before making this decision — BrotherGoose69 (@BrotherGoose69) July 7, 2019

This bad boy gets some new life pic.twitter.com/497druCvDJ — Mike Sullivan (@sullstice) July 7, 2019

Yessir !!!! First NBA jersey I ever owned has just regained some relevance. ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/aXZMrbcIAw — Blaine May (@B_May4) July 7, 2019

LFG — Bris (@ClutchKemba) July 7, 2019

i LOVE it #8 is a sick number — Jaythoven (@Jaylen_B_7) July 7, 2019

The Celtics themselves even got in on the fun.

Here’s hoping Walker busts out the “Antoine Shimmy” after draining his first 3-pointer in front of the Garden crowd.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images