Kendrick Perkins is always outspoken with his basketball opinions, and the such is the case for his takes on Boston Celtics summer leaguer Tacko Fall.

Perkins voiced his advice on Tuesday, telling the Celtics to pay Fall. The former NBA big man doubled down on that take on Wednesday.

CelticsBlog.com posted an article on Wednesday afternoon debating whether or not Boston should bring Fall aboard the regular season roster, which was met with plenty of opinions. Perkins naturally weighed in, telling Danny Ainge to sign the 7-foot-6 big man.

“The question should be what day is he signing,” Perkins insisted. “Danny better stop playing and sign Big Tacko.”

That is a take that Celtics fans can get behind, as the wave of love for Fall has been growing since the start of summer league last week.

Boston reportedly has “no plans” for Fall to fill its 15th and final roster spot, but his exhibit 10 contract will allow him to participate in training camp with the opportunity to get a bonus if he ultimately joins the Maine Red Claws, Boston’s G-League affiliate.

Of course, plenty can change between now and then, as the Celtics now have plenty of flexibility after waiving forward Guerschon Yabusele on Wednesday.

