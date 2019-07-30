Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins still isn’t afraid to share his feelings.

The former Boston Celtics big man has been all over social media this summer, sharing his thoughts on Tacko Fall, Carsen Edwards and now Kyrie Irving.

Bob Ryan joined CLNS Media’s “Celtics Beat” podcast and claimed that Irving is “not as smart as he thinks he is.” Perkins then chose to chime in himself, doubling down on the take.

“Bob just figuring this out?” the tweet read. “We all knew that Kyrie wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer when he requested a trade from Cleveland!”

Bob just figuring this out? We all knew that Kyrie wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer when he requested a trade from Cleveland! https://t.co/Z4mWo9Lecv — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 30, 2019

Perkins has a solid reputation in Boston after playing 7-plus seasons with the Celtics. With the way New England fans feel about Irving, we’re sure this tweet will only put Perk in better graces in Boston.

