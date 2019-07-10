Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins has seen enough of Tacko Fall to conclude he’s ready to bleed green.

The former Boston Celtics center urged the team to sign the 7-foot-6 prospect to an NBA contract Tuesday night via Twitter. Fall has turned heads and grabbed headlines since he joined the Celtics last month on an Exhibit 10 contract. Perkins needed to see him play just three NBA Summer League games to deem him fit for real NBA action.

Every time I turn on my TV or go to Social Media I’m hearing and seeing a highlight about Big Tacko Fall! @celtics ✍🏾 that man today. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 10, 2019

Fall quickly became a Summer League hero among fans and also has impressed Celtics coach Brad Stevens, newly acquired center Enes Kanter at the outset of his NBA career.

Here’s the skinny on Fall’s Exhibit 10 contract.

Quick explainer on Exhibit 10 contracts: It's a training camp deal for the minimum salary (around $850-900k) that usually includes a bonus up to $50k. The team then can waive him at the end of the preseason and make him a designated player for the G-League, or convert to a 2-way. https://t.co/ZSsr0HoSIP — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 21, 2019

The Celtics reportedly have “no plans” for Fall to fill their 15th roster spot, so he’ll probably have to earn that spot in training camp. Perhaps a nudge from Perkins and Tacko-crazed fans might make them reconsider.

