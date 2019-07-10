Kendrick Perkins has seen enough of Tacko Fall to conclude he’s ready to bleed green.
The former Boston Celtics center urged the team to sign the 7-foot-6 prospect to an NBA contract Tuesday night via Twitter. Fall has turned heads and grabbed headlines since he joined the Celtics last month on an Exhibit 10 contract. Perkins needed to see him play just three NBA Summer League games to deem him fit for real NBA action.
Fall quickly became a Summer League hero among fans and also has impressed Celtics coach Brad Stevens, newly acquired center Enes Kanter at the outset of his NBA career.
Here’s the skinny on Fall’s Exhibit 10 contract.
The Celtics reportedly have “no plans” for Fall to fill their 15th roster spot, so he’ll probably have to earn that spot in training camp. Perhaps a nudge from Perkins and Tacko-crazed fans might make them reconsider.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images