The landscape of the NBA changed after a wild free agency saw the game’s biggest stars find news homes all over the league.

And one of the biggest names to move was Kevin Durant, who opted to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant will team up with former Boston Celtic Kyrie Irving on the Nets.

Durant, however, is expected to miss most, if not all of the season after rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. But the Nets reportedly have not set a timetable for Durant’s return, and are not ruling out the star forward playing in 2019-20.

#Nets GM Sean Marks hasn’t ruled @KDTrey5 in or out for the upcoming season. Left it open ended. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) July 9, 2019

Durant had one of the more interesting free agencies of the star players this summer, reportedly announcing that he was going to the Nets on Instagram before he even had informed the team. The 30-year-old long was rumored to be seeking a pairing with Kyrie Irving, but it recently was reported that his decision to go to Brooklyn was not necessarily linked to Kyrie.

Either way, the Nets have become one of the more intriguing teams to follow whether Durant plays next season or not. But Durant returning in time to impact next season would be nothing short of a miraculous comeback.

