Boston Red Sox fans and New York Yankees fans love talking about the Jason Varitek-Alex Rodriguez fight.

However, nobody really tells the tale like the players who were at Fenway Park on July 24, 2004.

The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey recently published an oral history of the brawl, which many believe was the turning point in the Red Sox’s run to the franchise’s curse-breaking World Series title. One of the highlights of the piece comes courtesy of former Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar, who identified the “best part” of the fight.

Check out this screen shot from The Athletic’s Rustin Dodd:

My favorite part of this piece on the A-Rod-Varitek fight from @jcmccaffrey: Kevin Millar on a random side skirmish: "Trot Nixon ran over and got Tanyon Sturtze into like a figure-four wrestling hold, so things got a little weird." https://t.co/4po1DrQxYT pic.twitter.com/pK6ustzQ75 — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) July 20, 2019

Yeah, being choked out by Trot Nixon doesn’t sound like a ton of fun.

The Red Sox and Yankees haven’t seen their respective benches clear since April 11, 2018, when Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin threw down. Of course, Boston went on to win the World Series that season, as well.

Now, we’re not advocating violence, but this Red Sox team is in need of a proverbial kick in the pants. So, maybe a little donnybrook with the Bronx Bombers would do the trick.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB