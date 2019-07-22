Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin provided more than enough fireworks on the track, Victory Lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway provides one of the better celebration moments of the NASCAR season.

Harvick edged out Hamlin after the two cars made contact a couple of times on the final lap of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, earning the right to raise the lobster in Victory Lane.

And the No. 4 Ford driver made his son, Keelan, follow through on a promise to kiss the crustacean.

And apparently he is not planning on a second smooch.

We’ll take Keelan’s word for it.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images