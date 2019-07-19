Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heat? What heat?

Temperatures at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend forecast to be well into the 90s throughout the weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series comes through Loudon for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday. But Kyle Busch is not sweating the heat.

“The hotter, the better,” the No. 18 driver told reporters Friday. “Bring it. I’ve been working my ass off for two years for days like this, so let’s go.”

Busch went on to talk about some of the issues the cars may face when temps run high on the track.

Busch sits second in the standings, 11 points behind Joey Logano. He has four wins and 11 top fives this season. He has three wins at Loudon, last taking the checkered flag in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images