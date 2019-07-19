Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With heat indexes well into the triple digits, this weekend was forecast to be a scorcher at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. And things might have boiled over thanks to a hot take from Kyle Busch.

With temperatures skyrocketing in Loudon, N.H., site of Sunday’s Foxwoods 301, Busch was asked after Friday’s practice session how drivers would deal with the heat inside their cars. Busch, a three-time winner at NHMS, challenged Mother Nature to “bring it on” while noting, “there’s this thing called ‘global warming.’ ”

In starting an answer about dealing with the heat inside the cars this weekend (high of 97 on Sunday), @KyleBusch notes: “I mean, it’s just hot outside. There’s this thing called ‘global warming.’” — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 19, 2019

NASCAR fans were, shall we say, divided in their response on Twitter.

KB bout to trigger a bunch of folks who don’t believe in global warming — Ryan (@RyanECU) July 19, 2019

It’s also a magical new season called “summer”. Summer is hot. Strange concept I know — Braeden Salmon (@Tuna1314) July 19, 2019

Yup, it's NEVER been mid 90s in New Hampshire EVER til now… — DWilbur-3&88 (@DWilbur3) July 19, 2019

Global warming is a myth — Jack Alwaysright (@AlwaysrightJack) July 19, 2019

*waits for Twitter scientists to jump in with their empirical evidence and reason. — Ben Esquivel (@RunWithTheHunt) July 19, 2019

I remember when it use to snow in the summer time. long gone are those days thanks to global warming caused by nascar — CW (@csdubb89) July 19, 2019

Not as smart as i thought. — Rusty washburn (@Rustywashburn1) July 19, 2019

Actually it's called " Summertime " — Mark Fitness (@mark_n25) July 19, 2019

Not everyone took an adversarial view, however, which put anyone who was both a Busch hater and a climate change believer in a dilemma.

Also:

Everyone seems to forget that KB has a thing for being sarcastic — CJ W. (@Cjw_4524) July 19, 2019

Mr. CJ W might be a lot closer to the truth here than anyone on either side of the climate-change argument.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images