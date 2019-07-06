Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A little fun playing paintball with his Patriots teammates this June apparently didn’t end well Kyle Van Noy, who claims he was nailed in the eye with a paintball by none other than Bill Belichick himself.

But that doesn’t mean the linebacker isn’t planning on exacting his revenge on New England’s head coach.

“I’ll get my revenge. It’ll be during fall camp somehow,” he told NFL Network. “I’ll have to plan something good. He probably doesn’t even know he shot me. It was good, but I’ll get him back, though. He just doesn’t know when it will come.”

Patriots training camp convenes on July 24, so Bill had better keep his eyes peeled.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images