Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving has made it official.

The mercurial guard reportedly will sign with the Brooklyn Nets when the NBA free-agent moratorium is lifted July 6. He reportedly will be joined by Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan, together making one the NBA’s most formidable trios.

Irving has been mostly silent since he and the Boston Celtics allowed their season to end at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in early May. But the 27-year-old broke his silence Monday, announcing and explaining his decision to sign with the nets in a new Instagram video.

Take a look:

“When I knew this is a dream I wanted to fulfill, I had to manifest it, I had to go get it.”

“In my heart, I knew I always wanted to play at home.”

“Home is where my heart is, it’s always been there.”

Those probably won’t sit well with Celtics fans, who less than a year ago heard Irving promise to re-sign with Boston in free agency.

The Celtics reportedly will have replaced Irving with Kemba Walker, a slightly inferior talent but an undeniably superior leader. Now, we all must wait until Irving makes his return to TD Garden as a member of the Nets, in what should be one of the most hostile environments in Boston sports history.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images