Kyrie Irving’s days of “ghosting” the Boston Celtics apparently are over.

Team owner Wyc Grousbeck joined WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Morning Show’ on Tuesday and, among other things, discussed Irving’s rough second season in Boston and subsequent departure to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Grousbeck went so far as to acknowledge something“changed” between Irving and the Celtics.

Additionally, Grousbeck revealed that he recently received a “lengthy” text from Irving.

“(Kyrie) just sent me a text the other day, out of the blue, and it was a really thoughtful and nice text, lengthy text … We had a nice back and forth. … He’s a good guy, he tried hard, he gave us two years, and we’re going to move forward.”

So, is it all water under the bridge now?

Not a chance.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images