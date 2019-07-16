Kyrie Irving has turned the page to a new chapter in his career.

Now being represented by Roc Nation Sports, Irving is a Brooklyn Net. He’ll team up with Kevin Durant in the Big Apple, but first he’s teaming up with “Spongebob.”

Wait, what?

No that wasn’t a typo. The former Boston Celtics point guard and Roc Nation announced a “special collaboration” between Irving and the Nickelodeon cartoon for his shoe line.

Check it out:

Irving officially signed a four-year, $136 million deal with the Nets last week.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images