Kyrie Irving has turned the page to a new chapter in his career.
Now being represented by Roc Nation Sports, Irving is a Brooklyn Net. He’ll team up with Kevin Durant in the Big Apple, but first he’s teaming up with “Spongebob.”
Wait, what?
No that wasn’t a typo. The former Boston Celtics point guard and Roc Nation announced a “special collaboration” between Irving and the Nickelodeon cartoon for his shoe line.
Check it out:
Irving officially signed a four-year, $136 million deal with the Nets last week.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images