Kyrie Irving always had a feeling he’d end up a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

The All-Star point guard made his four-year, $140 million deal official Sunday by putting pen to paper. Many speculated Irving would sign with Brooklyn, even after promising C’s fans he’d re-sign long-term in Boston.

But his two seasons in green were tumultuous, to say the least, and had him eyeing greener pastures as early as February, supposedly.

Irving, though, knew since he was a kid that he’d one day play for the Nets. At least that’s what we gathered from his latest Instagram post.

Take a look:

At least he’s Brooklyn’s problem now.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images