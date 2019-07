Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James certainly is enjoying his offseason in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old shared a rather cringeworthy video on Instagram celebrating “Taco Tuesday,” which has become a trend on James’ social media accounts.

Check it out:

You already know what today is….. Yup you guessed it. 🌮 TUEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSDAY🤪😆😁😂🤣😋 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 30, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers’ fans were gushing over the video, while others, well, not so much. Everyone likes tacos, but James is taking his love to a whole new level.

